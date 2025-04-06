Edappadi K Palaniswami expels party functionary for issuing threat to hotelier seeking bribe

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami removed party functionary ‘Icehouse’ S Moorthy, attached to south Chennai north (east) district, from primary membership for acting against the party’s core principles.

Palaniswami ordered disciplinary action following Moorthy’s arrest for reportedly threatening a hotelier in Triplicane. Moorthy allegedly sent two of his men to the hotel on April 3 and threatened the hotel owner to extend a bribe to continue running the hotel business in the vicinity. The hotel owner lodged a police complaint, leading to party action.

Palaniswami, in the statement, said Moorthy was expelled from both his party posts and primary membership for his actions that went against the party's core principles and brought disrespect to the organisation. Palaniswami has instructed all functionaries and party members not to have any association with Vijayakumar.