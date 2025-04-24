Edappadi K Palaniswami condoles demise of former minister Gokula Indira's husband

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expressed his condolences over the demise of AR Chandrasekar, husband of former minister and party organising secretary S Gokula Indira.

“I pray to the Almighty to give strength to my dear sister Gokula Indira and her family to bear this irreparable loss,” Palaniswami said. He also prayed for the soul of Chandrasekar, who passed away after an illness, to rest in peace.