Edappadi K Palaniswami, CM Stalin trade charges on Katchatheevu issue

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and Opposition AIADMK questioned each other's inaction when they were part of the Union government on the vexing Katchatheevu issue, even as the State Assembly adopted a resolution unanimously seeking the retrieval of the ceded islet.

While speaking on the resolution in the House, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami got on the nerves of the treasury benches. He said that the DMK was a part of the Union government during the tenures of VP Singh, IK Gujral, Deve Gowda, AB Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. Wondering why no steps were taken by the DMK during its 16-year period when it was in alliance with the government in the Centre, EPS referred to the party's strength in the Parliament in 2019 and the incumbent Lok Sabha and said that the solution could be achieved only through Parliament. He referred to the case moved in the Supreme Court by deceased former AIADMK general secretary and ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2008 during the tenure of DMK when it was a part of the UPA-I.

Intervening during the debate, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "You were also in power at the Centre for 10 years. Did you discuss it when you went to Delhi recently?" As Palaniswami persisted, Leader of the House Duraimurugan said that the objective of the resolution would not be served if the two parties continued to trade charges against each other. However, EPS was unrelenting. CM responded by adding that he had petitioned the PM and wrote to the Union External Affairs Minister 54 times. Joining the chorus, PWD minister EV Velu reminded the LoP that even AIADMK leaders had served as deputy speaker and ministers in the Union government, but did not find a solution to the issue. Law Minister Regupathy sought to clarify that former CM M Karunanidhi had also filed an interlocutory application before the SC. After the ruckus, ultimately, EPS supported the resolution, which was passed unanimously by voice vote.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters outside the House Palaniswami described the ruling DMK's resolution regarding the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet a "political drama" aimed at garnering the support of the fishermen community ahead of next year's Assembly elections. He denounced the ruling party for allegedly attempting to deceive the fishermen community and questioned why the government had not passed such a resolution in the first four years of its tenure.

This is nothing but a politically motivated gimmick by the DMK government to create the impression that they care about the welfare of fishermen, he added.

"When they were sharing power at the Centre, they were only concerned about their families' welfare. However, the AIADMK is the only political force that intends to work for the welfare of fishermen, whether in power or not," Palaniswami told reporters, recalling the filing of a case in the Supreme Court in 2008 regarding Katchatheevu to restore the rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen. He charged that Speaker M Appavu denied enough opportunity for them to talk on the decades-old issue.