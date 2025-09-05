Edappadi hails Centre for exempting Lankan Tamils from penal provisions

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami welcomed the Union government’s decision to exempt Sri Lankan Tamils, who came to Tamil Nadu before January 2015 and registered with the government, from penal provisions.

He stated that the Union government’s approval, which permits Lankan Tamils to reside legally, brings “great joy.” He described the actions of the Congress-DMK alliance as an “unforgivable crime,” alleging that they enabled ethnic cleansing in the island nation.

This forced Sri Lankan Tamils to flee the escalating war and economic crisis, seeking refuge in TN, he said.

Palaniswami added that it has been the AIADMK’s long-standing demand to grant legal validity and recognition to Sri Lankan refugees. He noted that the party’s MPs have consistently raised this issue in Parliament, urging the Centre to act.

“The Centre’s announcement marks the first step towards granting legal recognition to Sri Lankan Tamils,” he said, referring to the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that permits the “registered Sri Lankan Tamil nationals.”