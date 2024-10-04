Edappadi demands TN govt to take precautionary measures to check seasonal illness ahead of rainy season

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) criticised the Tamil Nadu for allegedly not taking up the precautionary measures to check spike in viral respiratory infections and influenza cases in the state and demanded the government to conduct medical camps and address the issues related to shortage of medicines at government hospitals and primary health centers.

There were media reports on spike, cases of seasonal illness and influenza like Dengue, Chikungunya, and Malaria.

In several districts, cases of dengue are being reported in large numbers and admitted to the government hospitals.

Several hospitals were overflowing with patients, leaving the stressed state medical system in quandary.

There were complaints that patients were not getting required medicine and treatment, said Palaniswami in a statement,citing media reports, on Friday.

Since seasonal illness and influenza are on the rise in many parts of the state, the government should step up its measures.

The health department along with local bodies and line departments should conduct fever camps and carry out a drive to identify and destroy the breeding sources of mosquitoes ahead of the rainy season, he further said.