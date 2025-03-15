Edappadi criticises TN Agri Budget 2025-26, calls it deceiving farmers

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday criticised the State government’s Agri Budget 2025-26, calling it an attempt to deceive farmers.

Speaking to the reporters at the Secretariat, following the presentation of the Budget by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam in the Assembly, Palaniswami expressed dissatisfaction with the proposals, claiming that they failed to address the core issues affecting farmers.

EPS described the agriculture Budget as a mere "attempt to deceive farmers" and lamented that it was riddled with hollow announcements designed to create the illusion of progress.

He pointed out that this was the fifth consecutive year that the DMK had presented an agriculture Budget, yet there had been no substantial improvements for the sector.

"It has become a regular charade, dominated by announcements that deceive farmers. The DMK has mastered the art of misleading the agricultural community," Palaniswami said.

He went on to mock the presentation of the budget, sarcastically commenting that the reading of the agri budget lasting for 1.45 hours is in itself has become a record.

"Farmers will gain nothing from this Budget. All they will feel is disappointment. It is a book compiled from various schemes across departments—livestock, agriculture, water resources, fisheries, and dairy—conveniently presented as the agriculture Budget. There is nothing in it that will genuinely benefit farmers," he said.

Palaniswami further highlighted the alarming decline in crop cultivation and bi-season cultivation, due to the lack of quality seeds and fertilizers. He also noted that natural disasters were not adequately included in the crop insurance scheme, which left farmers exposed to risks.

TN sinking deep into debt: Palaniswami

The former CM also took a swipe at the TN Budget for 2025-26, accusing the government of relying heavily on loans to finance its schemes.

"In the general Budget presented yesterday, a multitude of schemes have been announced, but all of them are to be implemented through borrowing. Tamil Nadu is sinking deeper into debt, and the State now holds the unenviable distinction of borrowing the most among all Indian states," Palaniswami stated.

He expressed concern that the State government was more focused on political gains than on the welfare of the people, saying, "The government is preoccupied with political maneuvering, engaging with INDIA bloc parties, but Tamil Nadu has seen no tangible benefits from these alliances. There has been no progress in resolving critical issues such as the inter-state river water dispute."

He further pointed out the long-standing failure of the DMK governments, which were in power for 13 years in alliance with Congress, to push for key reforms such as the inclusion of education in the State list.

"The DMK was part of the Congress-led UPA alliance for over a decade, yet they did nothing to include education in the State list from the Concurrent list. Their failure to address long-standing issues has only worsened the situation for the people," he added.