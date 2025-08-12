Edappadi criticises DMK govt for scheduling TET on All Souls’ Day

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday strongly criticised the DMK government for scheduling the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on November 1 and 2 that coincide with All Souls’ Day.

Taking to social media to register his protest, Palaniswami said it was unacceptable that the exam had been announced on a day when Christians traditionally visit cemeteries to offer prayers for their departed loved ones.

“It is deeply upsetting that the exam has been scheduled on such an important day of religious observance,” he said.

“Christians devote this day to pay respects at the graves of their family members. How can they be expected to appear for an exam on such a day?” the AIADMK leader wondered, describing the move an act of “insensitivity”.

Continuing in the same vein, Palaniswami said a responsible government would have taken religious sentiments into account before finalising the dates.

But what we are seeing is Stalin-model governance, careless and disconnected from people’s emotions,” he added.

He demanded the state government to immediately reschedule the TET to ensure it does not clash with any religious observances.