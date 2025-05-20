Edappadi criticises CM Stalin’s Delhi visit

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin’s decision to attend the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, claiming that the trip was intended for personal gain rather than for the larger welfare of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami recalled that the CM had earlier boycotted NITI Aayog meetings in protest against the Union Government’s alleged neglect of Tamil Nadu, and questioned the sudden change in his stance.

Hinting at the recent Enforcement Directorate raids in connection with the TASMAC scam, the Opposition leader questioned the timing of the CM’s visit to the national capital. “He boasted that he was boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting because the Centre was ignoring TN. Now he’s flying to Delhi!” Palaniswami wrote in a post tagging the CM’s handle.

“He did not go when the people of the state needed it, but now he's going for the sake of his family,” he said, adding sarcastically that the time had come to raise the white flag for a truce.