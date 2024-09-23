Edappadi congratulates Team India for winning Chess Olympiad gold medals

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated Team India for winning gold medals in both open and women's sections of the 45th Chess Olympiad held Budapest in Hungary.

"The sheer dedication of the Indian contingent that etched glory to our nation in the grandest stage of Chess Chess World is commendable," Palaniswami said in his post in 'X' and posted the picture of the Indian team with medals and cup.
















