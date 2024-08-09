Edappadi calls Waqf (Amendment) Bill 'unacceptable'

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called for the repeal of the Bill seeking to amend the law governing Waqf boards, stating that it is against the philosophy of federalism and an attempt to snatch away the rights of the Muslim community

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday and referred to a joint parliamentary panel after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

"The Bill amounts to a denial of religious freedom that is guaranteed by the Constitution. Hence the Centre should repeal the amendments completely," Palaniswami said on social media platform 'X'.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill proposes far-reaching changes in the 1995 Act, including ensuring representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also aims at renaming the Act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property. Criticising the objectives, Edappadi said, "It is completely wrong to take away the properties donated by elders and community leaders for the welfare of their (Muslim) community, their people. The amendments also permit non-Muslims to manage the properties of the Waqf Board which is unacceptable."

The AIADMK chief also condemned the Centre for attempting to undermine the role of state governments by collecting the details of properties under the Waqf Board.

(With PTI, Online Desk inputs)