Edappadi - Amit Shah will take all alliance decisions: BJP to cadre in fresh gag order

CHENNAI: BJP national co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, on Friday issued a gag order ordering party members to refrain from making public statements about the BJP-AIADMK alliance, underscoring the need for unity and strategic focus ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In a statement, Reddy said, "The alliance with former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami remains intact and was forged under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran has clearly stated that any decisions on the alliance will be jointly made by Amit Shah and EPS. Therefore, no cadre should make comments that might create confusion."

He added that statements made by AIADMK leaders, including those attributed to senior leader Thambidurai, should not provoke reactions.

"The AIADMK leadership has clarified that only EPS will speak on alliance matters going forward. Similarly, for the BJP, guidance on such issues will come from the national high command. Internal discussions should remain within party forums," he said.

Reddy called on BJP members to concentrate their efforts on unseating the "corrupt and dynastic" DMK regime.

"The AIADMK-led NDA, with the BJP's significant contribution, will secure a decisive victory in 2026. We are confident that BJP legislators will enter the Tamil Nadu Assembly in double digits," he said.

Calling on the cadre to work under Nainar Nagenthran's leadership, he urged them to take inspiration from MGR and Jayalalithaa's historic opposition to DMK.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to rid Tamil Nadu of the DMK's deceitful governance. Let us work relentlessly to fulfil his vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat)," Sudhakar Reddy added.

Reddy's statement follows similar gag orders passed by AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran to their respective party cadre.