Edappadi alleges corruption, delay in distributing free uniforms to govt, aided schools

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its alleged lethargic approach and corruption in the distribution of free uniforms to students of government and aided schools, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

"Since the DMK came to power in 2021, the government has not distributed all four sets of free uniforms to the students of the government and aided schools. Reports also indicate that this year, instead of providing four sets of free uniforms to school students, only three sets were distributed. It is alleged that the government accounted for having provided four sets, resulting in financial losses amounting to several crores of rupees for the state," he alleged, adding that this shows that the DMK regime was "extending its tentacles of corruption in all departments."

The AIADMK general secretary in his statement also alleged that in the three years since the DMK government assumed office, it has not once provided free dhotis and sarees to eligible citizens for the Pongal festival. He accused the DMK of covering up the situation by distributing substandard cloth purchased from other states while leaving Tamil Nadu's handloom and powerloom weavers unemployed and on the brink of shutting down their looms.

"This year, for the free dhoti and saree scheme, the DMK government did not supply yarn to the weavers' associations on time. Furthermore, the government reportedly purchased substandard yarn from external markets at high prices, leading to significant losses and prompting an inquiry," Palaniswami added.

The former chief minister went on to emphasise that during the AIADMK regime, several schemes were effectively implemented to benefit weavers and students in the state. These included the annual distribution of free dhotis and sarees to enable the public to celebrate the Pongal festival joyfully and four sets of uniforms free of cost to students in government and government-aided schools

Palaniswami further criticised the DMK saying that it was deviating from the principles espoused by late chief minister CN Annadurai who used to say "It is in the smile of the poor, we see God." instead was running a corrupt, family-oriented administration.

The AIADMK chief urged the DMK government to immediately provide four sets of uniforms to school students within a stipulated time, distribute dhotis and sarees to the public during festival seasons, and assign the weaving of these dhotis, sarees, and uniforms exclusively to the weavers in the state, in order to improve their livelihoods.

"The time is not far when the people of Tamil Nadu will teach a fitting lesson to the self-serving DMK government, which tortures the poor by failing to provide essential items such as ration rice and oil at fair price shops during times of extreme inflation. I warn that the tears of the poor will ultimately bring down the DMK rulers," he concluded.

(With inputs from Bureau)