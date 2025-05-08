Edappadi accuses DMK of maladministration, cites lawlessness and financial crisis

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led government under Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling it "incompetent" and responsible for pushing Tamil Nadu into lawlessness and a deep financial crisis over the past four years.

In a statement, Palaniswami claimed the state has become a hub for drug trafficking and violent crimes, including serial killings and murders. He pointed to a lack of coordination among departments and administrative inefficiency, which he said has delayed infrastructure and development projects

The AIADMK, as the principal opposition, has consistently raised concerns over law and order. Palaniswami noted a rise in crimes such as caste conflicts, sexual assaults, and attacks on elderly individuals living alone.

On the financial front, he alleged that the state's debt has ballooned and that Tamil Nadu has become a "primary borrower." He said the DMK’s failure to secure central funding has stalled key projects, including the metro rail expansion.

He also criticised the government’s handling of stormwater drain projects. Despite claims by the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues K N Nehru and P K Sekarbabu, and Mayor of Chennai Corporation Priya that 90% of the work was completed, Chennai experienced severe water stagnation during the 2021 and 2022 rains, he said.

Palaniswami continued in the same vein and accused the DMK of poll rigging and intimidating officials during urban and local body elections, citing multiple media reports.