ED vs Tasmac case: Madras HC raps TN govt for seeking SC transfer without notice

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government insulated and disrespected the court by moving a petition seeking transfer of case in the Supreme Court without communicating us, the Madras High Court pulled up the State in the plea moved Tasmac challenging the raid proceedings of the Directorate of Enforcement.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice K Rajasekar taken up the plea moved by the Tasmac and State challenging the ED proceedings.

Government pleader(GP) A Edwin Prabhakar appeared before the bench and sought pass over as the transfer petition moved by the government is listed before the Supreme Court and it may be taken up any moment.

The bench aggrieved by the submission, "on last hearing with the consent of the State we posted the matter on today(Tuesday) for final hearing, agreeing for that, now the government moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to transfer the case without informing us", Justice SM Subramaniam wondered.

The act of the State is abuse of the process of the High Court, the government is disrespecting and insulting this court, observed Justice SM Subramaniam.

"What prevented the State to communicate us that it moved a petition in the Apex Court with pleading to transfer the case, what is the idea of the State government", the bench asked the government pleader.

"Cases are lining up before us and we are struggling to dispose of the cases, even though time was granted to argue your case, but the State without informing us moved Supreme Court", observed the bench.

Whether the petition moved by the State is for the benefit of the public or for some officials of Tasmac asked Justice SM Subramaniam.

The GP replied it is for the welfare of the public, the State has every right to protect it's citizen and the State has no intention to disrespect or insult the court, he said.

He also sought passover the matter as the transfer petition is listed before the Apex Court.

The bench asked why should we wait, unless there is no stay order, we are not concerned, observed the bench and posted the matter to 2:15pm for further proceedings.