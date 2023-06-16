Begin typing your search...

ED summons Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar to appear for probe

Senthilbalaji shifted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday night after Madras High Court's order.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Jun 2023 12:11 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-16 12:14:50.0  )
ED summons Senthilbalajis brother Ashok Kumar to appear for probe
CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a summon to V Senthilbalaji's brother Ashok Kumar to appear before the inquiry even as Chennai's Session Court is still yet to release a final order in the petition filed by ED seeking 15-day custody for Senthibalaji.

Senthilbalaji was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) relating to the job recruitment scam during his tenure as Transport Minister from 2011-15.

Dramatic events unfolded after Senthilbalaji complained of chest pain. He was taken to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate and later was shifted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday night after HC's nod. Sources say that the surgery is expected to be done today after the specialists review his medical reports.

