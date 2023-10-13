ED sleuths raid sand quarry in Kollidam, survey with drones

TIRUCHY: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths raided the sand quarries in the Kollidam river bed in Thanjavur and Thursday and conducted a measurement drive with the digital metre and drones.

As a part of ongoing raids at sand quarries across the State, the ED officials organised a raid at government sand quarry at Maruvur near Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur along the Kollidam river bed.

A 30-member team that came to the quarry at around 9 am, conducted an elaborate survey of the quarry with the support of digital meters and drones.

It is said, the depth and width of the sand quarry had differed with that of document and so the officials had suspected that the sand had been dredged beyond the permitted depth which was one of major charges against the sand quarry contractors.

The ED officials also sought the support of the local revenue officials and took the survey. They also interacted with the local residents about the functioning of the quarry.

The officials who came on Wednesday to survey the quarry with the support of drones and digital metre, could not carry out the works as there was rough weather in the said location and left the place and resumed the survey on Thursday.