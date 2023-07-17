Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2023 2:53 AM GMT
ED searches residences of TN Minister Ponmudy & his son
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy (File)

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are carrying out searches on the premises of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his son MP Gautham Sigamani.

The ED in the year 2020 had seized assets worth Rs. 8.6 crore, held by Gautham Sigamani, equivalent to the value of “illegally” acquired foreign security and alleged non-repatriated foreign exchange earned abroad.

