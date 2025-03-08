ED raids diversionary, says DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

TIRUCHY: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Union government was unleashing central agencies to conduct raids to divert attention from Tamil Nadu’s stiff opposition against the three-language policy. TN is being targeted for raising issues such as refusal of due funds and delimitation.

He said that the Enforcement Directorate raids at various places in the State are the Union government’s response to Tamil Nadu’s stiff opposition to various issues.

BJP state unit is joining hands with their government in the Centre by obtaining signatures from school children on the three-language policy, the Deputy Chief Minister said. He slammed the saffron party for bringing underage children into the issue. “We too conducted a campaign against NEET and obtained one crore signatures. But we avoided students. The BJP’s signature campaign reminds me of their party enrollment through missed call,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruvarur district, Udhayanidhi said that the government has deputed ministers to conduct talks with the protesting government employees and assured that a solution would be arrived at soon.