ED raids at Senthilbalaji’s supporters end past midnight in Kovai

COIMBATORE: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in the premises of Minister V Senthilbalaji’s supporters ended past midnight on Thursday. Simultaneous searches were done by multiple teams of ED in the house of Muthubalan, 40, a supervisor in a Tasmac shop and residing at Ramanathapuram. Also raids were carried out in the house and office of Arun, who runs Arun Associates Ltd at Highways Colony on Coimbatore-Trichy Road. His house is located in Sivaram Nagar.

It is said that the ED had seized documents in the raid, which commenced in the morning and ended around midnight. Minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the ED on 13 June, has been lodged in prison after undergoing treatment in a private hospital following heart surgery.