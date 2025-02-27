ED objects to bail plea of Jaffer Sadiq, says he siphoned off tainted money to various proxy accounts

CHENNAI: Jaffer Sadiq siphoned off huge amounts of tainted money generated through the drug trade in various proxy bank accounts including those of his family members and film director Ameer Sulthan, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and objected to his bail plea before the Madras High Court.

On Thursday, Justice Sunder Mohan heard the bail pleas of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and his brother Mohammed Saleem. The special public prosecutor of ED, N Ramesh filed a detailed counter, objecting to the bail pleas.

It was stated that all the properties purchased or acquired by the accused were done through the mode of accommodation entries and the money trail for the same has been etched out in the prosecution complaint.

During the investigation it was revealed that the cash earned by Jaffer through the drug trade was deposited in various bank accounts held by himself, his family members, proxy entities floated for the drug trade and his close aide and film director Ameer Sulthan, said the counter.

The probe also proved the generation, placement, layering and integration of the proceeds of crime against Jaffer beyond doubt and the existence of the scheduled offence in the case is reason enough for initiating the investigation, read the counter.

If Jaffer is let out on bail he will influence the witnesses, hence no leniency should be granted to him, added the ED.

After the submission, the court posted the matter after two weeks for arguments.

On March 9, 2024, the Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Jaffer, who held the post of deputy organiser of DMK NRI wing for Chennai West, for his alleged key role in the trafficking of Pseudoedpherine, a narcotic drug to international drug market including Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, on March 11, last year the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Jaffer, alleging a money laundering offence connected to the drug trafficking case. He was booked under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.