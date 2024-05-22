ED grills int'l drug ring kingpin Jaffer Sadiq's brother for second consecutive day

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Salim, brother of Jaffer Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and an expelled DMK man, for the second day.

He was grilled for nearly 3 hours on Tuesday and another six hours on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the sleuths had grilled Amina, wife of Jaffer Sadiq, on Monday.

Jaffer Sadiq had allegedly worked as a master brain in smuggling out narcotics, worth Rs.2000 crore, abroad mixed with multi-grain mix and grated coconut in the last three years.

ED has started the PMLA probe based on the case registered by NCB to look into the money laundering part of the case.

Jaffer Sadiq was arrested on March 9 by NCB Delhi.

He had gone underground for nearly three weeks though his associates were arrested in Delhi in February.

So far five people, including Jaffer Sadiq and his key associate Sadhanadan, were arrested by NCB.

In the second week of April sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches over 30 premises linked to Jaffer Sadiq at Chennai and other places on Tuesday.