ED files charge sheet against former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, others

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq, some of his family members and associates in a drugs-linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The federal agency has pressed various sections under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and named Sadiq, his wife Ameena Banu, his brother Mohammed Saleem apart from others in the prosecution complaint filed this week, the sources said.

The special PMLA court here is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

The agency had recently attached assets worth more than Rs 55 crore of Sadiq and some of his associates as part of this investigation.

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the ED in June while his brother Saleem was taken into custody in August. His wife was questioned by the agency.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu had expelled Sadiq, the Chennai West deputy organiser of the party's NRI wing and a Tamil film producer, soon after his name and purported links to the drugs network were mentioned by the NCB in February-March this year.

Distancing itself from Sadiq and his alleged illegal acts, a senior DMK leader had said that his party had over two crore members and it was not practically possible to check the antecedents of every single person who sought admission into it.

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Customs against Sadiq and his alleged associates.

Sadiq, the ED alleged, in collusion with his brother and others was actively involved in "concealed exporting" of pseudoephedrine and other narcotic substances.

"He (Sadiq) has been the director, partner and proprietor of various firms, entities and companies along with other persons and relatives, which has been used to channelise and layer the proceeds of crime.

"This entire set-up was used to route the proceeds of crime earned from illicit drug trafficking, the ED had claimed.

The ED alleged Sadiq and his associates laundered the proceeds of crime from their drug operations by investing in various legitimate ventures like real estate, film production, hospitality, and logistics.