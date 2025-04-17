ECI to resume hearing of AIADMK’s ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol dispute on April 28

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will resume the hearing of the long-standing dispute over the AIADMK’s ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol on 28 April. The Commission has directed both the petitioner and the respondents, including AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, to appear for the hearing at the Commission’s Secretariat in Delhi.

The resumption of proceedings follows the Madras High Court’s verdict in February, which vacated a stay order that had halted the ECI’s inquiry into the party’s internal affairs.

“I am directed to state that personal hearings were conducted at the ECI Secretariat on 23 and 24 December 2024 to hear the parties involved in Writ Petition No 5300 of 2024, as well as various other individuals who submitted representations concerning the AIADMK,” said ECI Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal in a communication addressed to petitioner S Surya Moorthi and the respondents.

Expelled AIADMK leaders V Pugazhendhi and K C Palaniswamy are also among the petitioners in the case.

Referring to the Madras High Court’s order dated 12 February 2025, the ECI stated it has now decided to resume the hearing and instructed all parties to appear in person on 28 April.

The development assumes political significance as it comes after the AIADMK reportedly revived its alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. “He (EPS) wants to resolve the issue over the party symbol well ahead of the Assembly polls,” said KC Palaniswamy, adding that the timing was understandable.

Panneerselvam's son and former Theni MP P Ravindranath along with former MPs KC Palaniswamy, V Pugazhendi, and Ramkkumar Adityan, had approached the ECI, challenging the amendments to AIADMK's by-laws and the appointment of Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's General Secretary in July 2022. They were expelled from the party for opposing EPS and his supporters, accusing them of taking control of the party and expelling dissenting members.