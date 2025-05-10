ECI recognises NTK as State Party, allots 'Farmer Carrying Plough' symbol

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially recognised the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) as a State Party in Tamil Nadu. This recognition comes in the wake of the party’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a letter issued by the Secretariat of the Election Commission of India on Saturday (May 10), the recognition was granted based on a review of the party's poll performance. The Commission had already issued a communication dated 10 January 2025, acknowledging NTK’s eligibility as a State Party under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968.

Furthermore, the symbol “Farmer Carrying Plough” has been officially reserved for Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu. This reservation was made following the party’s formal requests dated 15 February and 26 April 2025.

The Commission stated that an official notification regarding this recognition and symbol allotment will be issued in due course.