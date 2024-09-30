ECI: No issue with Vijay's TVK flag but party cannot use elephant as poll symbol

CHENNAI: Responding to the row over the twin elephant motif used in the TVK party flag, the Election Commission of India has said that it would not interfere in the matter as it does not give approval or recognition to the symbols and images appearing on the political parties' flags.

However, it maintained that the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam could not use the elephant as a party symbol during election time, as reported by Maalai Malar.

The poll authority was replying to the Bahujan Samaj Party's complaint that the TVK flag was similar to their flag which also features an elephant.

The ECI in a letter to the BSP said that it does not approve nor recognise symbols used in party flags. "The ECI will not interfere in the issue over the elephant symbol on the TVK party flag. But the respective parties must ensure that the flags comply with the rules and regulations," it said.

Adding that there was no issue with the TVK flag, the poll body, however, warned that the party could not use the elephant symbol during elections.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay had unveiled his party's flag and flag anthem on August 22.

The TVK's two-coloured flag is maroon on top and bottom, yellow in the middle, and has a motif of two fighting tuskers on either side of the Vaagai 'Malar' (flower). The flower is also known as the Albizia lebbeck while the word 'vaagai' means 'victory' in Tamil.

The TVK was officially recognised by the Election Commission earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the party which was launched in February this year, is all set to hold its first-ever State conference on October 27 in V Salai village, near Vikravandi on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway.