ECI assures Madras HC to dispose petition demanding to withhold two leaves symbol from AIADMK

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) assured the Madras High Court that it will dispose of the representation demanding to withhold the two leaves symbol from AIADMK, within a week.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice C Kumarappan heard a petition preferred by S Surya Moorthi from Dindigul, seeking to direct the ECI to take action upon his representation regarding the two leaves symbol allocation to AIADMK party.

The standing counsel for ECI Niranjan Rajagopalan submitted that the representation of the petitioner will be considered and disposed of within one week.

After the submission the bench posted the matter to December 2 for further submission.

The litigant contented that from 2017 to 2022 various complaints were lodged by him before the ECI regarding the AIADMK internal issue and allotment of two leaves, however, the commission failed to take any action.

The litigant alleged that after the demise of late Chief Minister and general secretary of AIADMK J Jayalalithaa, the party is functioning in a dictatorial manner against the rules and regulations of the party.

Hence, he filed various civil suits, which is still pending before the city civil court, Chennai, said the litigant.

Till the disposal of the pending civil suits, the ECI should not allocate the two leaves symbol to AIADMK or any other factions, contended the litigant.