ECI allots ‘Whistle’ symbol to TVK for Puducherry Assembly polls

In a communication dated February 12, the Commission informed Chief Electoral Officers concerned that the party’s request for allotment of a common symbol under Paragraph 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, had been accepted.

According to the order, the ‘Whistle’ symbol has been allotted to TVK for all Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory of Puducherry for the upcoming general elections. The concession enables candidates set up by registered unrecognised parties to contest under a common symbol during the election.

With the allocation now confirmed, TVK is set to enter the Puducherry electoral fray with a unified symbol.