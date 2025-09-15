EC confirms Anbumani as PMK president till August 2026: K Balu

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has formally recognised Dr Anbumani Ramadoss as president of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and extended the tenure of the party’s key office-bearers until 1 August 2026.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in T. Nagar, party spokesperson and advocate K Balu said the commission had accepted the resolutions passed at the PMK’s general council meeting held in August at Mamallapuram. He displayed the official communication from the ECI confirming the decision.

According to the order, the commission has also approved the existing headquarters at T. Nagar as the recognised state office and reaffirmed the party’s mango symbol for future elections. Only members aligned with Dr Anbumani’s leadership are authorised to use the party name and symbol, the letter stated.

“The Election Commission has removed all doubts. Dr Anbumani will continue as president, and the general secretary and treasurer will also remain in office until August 2026,” Balu said. He urged the media to avoid describing PMK as being divided into rival factions, emphasising that the party remains united under Dr Anbumani’s leadership.

Balu added that founder S Ramadoss continues to be regarded as the party’s guiding figure, but the administrative authority rests entirely with Dr Anbumani. “The commission’s order is a source of great satisfaction to our cadres. It confirms that only those accepting Dr Anbumani’s leadership can represent the PMK and use the mango symbol,” he said.

The spokesperson appealed to all members who had distanced themselves during the recent internal disagreements to return and work together to strengthen the party’s campaign to secure a greater role in state politics.