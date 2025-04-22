EB tariff hiked by 52% in 10-year AIADMK regime; only 30% in DMK regime: Minister Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: Negating the criticism of Principal opposition party AIADMK regarding the electricity tariff hike in the state, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said that the electricity tariff was hiked by 52% in the previous 10-year AIADMK, but was only increased by 30% in the incumbent DMK regime.

Intervening during the debate on demand for grants for electricity department in the State Assembly, Senthil Balaji said, “They (AIADMK) are trying to create an impression that electricity tariff was not hike in the previous AIADMK and it was only hiked in the incumbent regime. It is wrong. During the 10-year AIADMK regime, electricity tariff was hiked by 37% in 2012, another 3.57% in 2013 and 16.33% in 2014. Altogether, it was hiked by 56.9% in the 10-year AIAMDK regime. Prior to the elections in 2016, it was reduced by four cent.”

Pointing out that the electricity tariff was altogether hiked by 52.9% in the previous 10-year AIADMK regime, Senthil Balaji said that it has only been hiked by 30% in the incumbent regime. The minister offered the statistic packed reply to senior AIADMK legislator and former EB minister ‘Natham’ R Viswanathan, who while participating in the debate, accused the DMK regime of steeply hiking the EB tariff.

CM has ordered expeditious execution of power plant works

Also, responding to Viswanathan’s specific charges about delayed execution of power generation plants in the DMK regime, minister the Electricity Minister clarified the House that Chief Minister M K Stalin has specifically instructed them to expedite the execution to power generation projects in the state. Stating that the phase III of North Chennai Thermal Power Plant project announced in 2010 in the previous DMK regime must have been completed in 2019, but it did not happen due to the delay in the previous AIADMK regime. However, it was completed and inaugurated by the CM on April 17, 2025, facilitating the generation of 1,283 Million Units of electricity, the minister said, and added that even the Ennore project announced in 2010 remains unfinished. The Chief Minister has issued instructed the department to expeditiously execute power generation projects with the capacity of 4,900 MW.