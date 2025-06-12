EB staff told to ensure uninterrupted power supply: Minister SS Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: Tangedco staff are instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply and rectification of technical snags round the clock, said the minister SS Sivasankar on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the office of the executive engineer of Tangedco at Jayankondam, the minister for transport and electricity SS Sivasankar said, the officials from the department have been instructed to rectify any technical snag in power supply within 24 hours.

The minister said that this summer witnessed an erratic rainfall pattern. As there was heavy wind flow along with the rains, the power supply was affected in several places across the State and the Tangedco officials were working swiftly and rectified the problems, he stated.

“During the summer rains, around 500 electric poles were damaged in the districts like Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts and they were replaced within two days,” said the minister.

Stating that the monsoon rains had commenced well in advance, the minister said that teams are well prepared to face the monsoon fury. He further said that the Chief Minister is very particular about the same and the officials were asked to ensure a snag-free power supply.

Ariyalur Collector P Rathnasamy presided over the function. Tiruchy Division (Tangedco) Chief Engineer Geetha and others were present during the event.