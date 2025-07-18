EB makes farmer pay Rs 11k to fix faulty transformer; probe on

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the farmers’ grievance meeting in Kancheepuram after a farmer publicly alleged that electricity board officials forcibly collected Rs 11,000 from him to replace a faulty transformer near his farmland.

The complaint led District Collector Kalaichelvi Mohan to order an immediate inquiry and direct the EB to return the money to the farmer.

The grievance redressal meeting was held at the District Collectorate on Friday morning. Hundreds of farmers from various places, including Uthiramerur, Sriperumbudur, Kundrathur, Walajabad, and Kancheepuram, attended the meeting to submit the petitions regarding the issues they are facing.

During the meeting, a farmer from Vichanthangal village near Walajabad said a transformer near his agricultural land had stopped working, leaving his electric motor without power and thereby drying up crops.

Despite lodging a complaint at the Walajabad Electricity Board, the transformer was not replaced for a long time. Later, officials allegedly demanded Rs 11,000 to replace the transformer. To save his crops, the farmer paid the amount. However, the transformer was not replaced even after payment of Rs 11,000.

Shocked over the allegation, the District Collector immediately questioned the electricity department officials present at the meeting. She ordered that a detailed inquiry must be carried out immediately.

The Collector instructed that if the probe confirms that money had been collected from the farmer, the EB must return it immediately, and also replace the faulty transformer near the farmer's land without further delay.