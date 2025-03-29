Easy language paper good start to Class 10 Board exams

CHENNAI: The Class 10 Board exams began on a bright note with most students and teachers claiming that the language paper was easy with many direct questions.

More than 9.13 lakh students, including private candidates, wrote the exam in 4,113 exam centres across the State.

To conduct the exams in a fair manner, around 4,800 flying squads were deployed to inspect exam centres across the State. The School Education Department sources said that no malpractices were reported, and “the clear picture of copying incidents will be arrived only on Friday night”.

Students can call 9498383075 and 9498383076 to register any complaints with regard to the issues they might have faced at the examination centres. “All complaints will be looked into immediately by the authorities concerned,” he added.

Earlier in the day, School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi wished students appearing for the exams, and added, “Students should remember that this is just another test, that’s all.”