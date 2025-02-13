Earthmover operator killed in Madurai after a portion of concrete falls on him

MADURAI: A 32-year-old earthmover operator was killed after a portion of concrete fell on him in Madurai on Wednesday night.

The victim identified as Nagalingam of Sambakulam succumbed to injuries on the spot. The incident occurred while the ill-fated victim was engaged in demolishing the ‘welcome arch’ at Mattuthavani.

The demolition was necessitated based on the High Court's order to decongest vehicular traffic. Nallathambi, who assisted Nagalingam, suffered injuries related to falling debris.

Angered by the death, his relatives protested demanding action against those responsible for the death and demanded compensation.

Based on a complaint, Mattuthavani police filed a case against an official of the Corporation and a contractor, sources said.