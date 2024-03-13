E-seva centres to issue LLR from today

CHENNAI: To avoid intermediaries and reduce expenditure for those applying for Learner's License Registration (LLR), the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have made arrangements for the issuance of LLR at E-seva centres across Tamil Nadu.

TN transport department commissioner Shanmuga Sundaram, IAS, has issued a release on the latest provision.

He said that public is facing hardships and unnecessary expenditure while taking the help of intermediaries and driving schools when applying for LLR. This practice also lacks transparency.

He further said people can apply for LLRs from nearby E-seva centres. Over 55,000 centres in state will begin this service from today (March 13).

Applicants will be required to pay Rs 60 at the centres and download their LLR.

Steps are being taken to set up a similar provision for availing driving licence, permit and transfer of ownership at E-seva centres, the release stated.