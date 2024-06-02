E-pass system effect: Nilgiris' loss becomes Yercaud, Valparai's gain

COIMBATORE: The e-pass system in Ooty and Kodaikanal Hills enticed a section of tourists to choose Valparai and Yercaud Hills instead. However, the tourist inflow was touted to be moderate for this summer season.

“The tourist arrivals remained moderate overall and low on some days as the district administration chose to not conduct the usual ‘Kodai Vizha’ in Valparai. Nothing excited the tourists as the boat house developed at a huge expense is yet to be opened and the Botanical Garden was under poor maintenance in the hills,” said N Babuji, the president of Valparai Cottage Owners Association.

However, a small section of tourists chose Valparai instead of Ooty and Kodaikanal hills because of the e-pass system.

“It was only a small segment of tourists. The tourist arrivals dropped by a few thousand from the usual 5,000 to 7,000 visitors daily. An exponential increase in accommodations also led to a drop in business for cottage and resort owners as they couldn’t get competent pricing,” he added.

Similarly, tourist arrivals were hit to a larger extent due to sizzling temperatures at Salem and intermittent rains, but it surged at the time of ‘Kodai Vizha’ in Yercaud.

“The ‘Kodai Vizha’ which used to be celebrated for eight days has been cut short to five days this year. More than two lakh people visited the festival during these five days. As the footfall remained steady, the flower show was extended for another five days till 30 May,” said J Vinod Kumar, tourism in-charge, Salem district.

Further, he pointed out that several tourists preferred Yercaud, for Ooty and Kodaikanal since the e-pass system came into vogue in May.