E-pass made mandatory for vehicles entering Valparai

COIMBATORE: All arrangements are in place as the e-pass system for vehicles entering Valparai takes effect today (Saturday).

Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar inspected the Aliyar check post, where vehicles will be screened before proceeding towards the hill.

For those coming without prior registration, arrangements are in place at Aliyar check post and Malakkappara check post on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to register and avail an e-pass on the spot.

Tourists can also obtain an e-pass by registering on the official website https://www.tnepass.tn.gov.in/home before starting their journey.

Teams comprising officials from the revenue, local administration, police, and forest departments were deployed in the two check posts to monitor and ensure compliance among tourists.

Similarly, vehicles registered to residents of Valparai, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers and tourist vehicles, may obtain a one-time pass by registering as a ‘localite pass’ in the same portal. The tourists were barred from bringing plastics to the hills to avoid pollution.

Meanwhile, various stakeholders of the tourism sector raised apprehension that their business may be affected by the e-pass system.

“Tourist arrivals may be hit by the e-pass system. Unlike in Ooty and Kodaikanal, Valparai sees only a moderate turnout of crowds, that too only during weekends. Any restrictions may completely ruin the livelihood of people dependent on the tourism sector,” said K Santhosh Kumar, president of Valparai Taxi Owners Association.