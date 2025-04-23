E-pass checks begin at five entry spots in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: For tourists entering the Nilgiris, e-pass checks have been done at five checkposts from Tuesday.

From multiple check posts, the number has been scaled down to five to avoid traffic congestion and delays. Vehicles usually queue up at the inter-state check posts at Nadukani near Gudalur in the Nilgiris, as people travelling to Kerala from Karnataka should also avail e-pass to go through the way.

Now, they need not have to wait and proceed with their travel, while check posts have been established at Masinagudi and Mel Gudalur to screen tourists entering the Nilgiris alone. The three other check posts are at Kallar, Kunjapannai and Geddai.

The e-pass system was made mandatory from May 7 to keep a check on vehicles entering the ecologically sensitive hill district. The court capped vehicle entry to Ooty at 6,000 on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends until the peak tourist season of June.

Earlier, at several check posts on the outskirts, tourists faced hardship in registering for the e-pass due to poor mobile signals. However, tourists need not face such issues any longer due to better mobile connectivity in the existing five check posts, where staff have been deployed to help people register for the e-pass.

Vehicles from Kerala pass through ‘Mel’ Gudalur, by Masinagudi from Karnataka, and by Kunjappanai, Kallar and Geddai from Coimbatore. A team of officials comprising police and staff from the district administration has been deployed round the clock on a rotational basis in these check posts to screen vehicles for e-pass.