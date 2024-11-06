Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Nov 2024 7:35 AM IST
    E-mail threats sent to five Tiruchy schools, later found to be hoax
    Representative image

    TIRUCHY: Five schools in Tiruchy received bomb threats via e-mail and later it was found to be a hoax after a thorough screening on Tuesday.

    Five schools Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya, Rajaji Vidyalaya, Rajam Krishnamurthy School, Holy Cross HSS, and Santhanam Vidyalaya received e-mails stating that bombs would explode soon inside the schools. Holidays were declared in all the schools.

    Police along with the BDDS team conducted an operation with the support of a sniffer dog squad. A case was also registered against the persons who sent e-mails. It may be noted that the educational institutions from Tiruchy have been receiving bomb threats in recent days and the students, teachers and parents are in a state of frustration.

    The parents sought the police to initiate stringent action against those culprits and show them to the public.

