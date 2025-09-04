E-challan arrears pile up, uncollected dues cross Rs 2,970 crore

CHENNAI: The introduction of e-challan systems was supposed to enhance compliance and transparency. But as official data reveals, over Rs 2,970 crore in traffic penalties remain pending as of March, with both police and transport authorities struggling to collect the fines.

Between 2019 and March 2025, more than 6.84 crore challans were issued across the State. Of these, 2.28 crore were disposed of, while over 4.56 crore remain unsettled. The total penalty amount stood at Rs 3,909.47 crore, of which only Rs 939.43 crore (only 24%) has been collected.

The bulk of arrears lies with the police, who issued challans for Rs 3,687.67 crore but collected only Rs 828.89 crore. The Transport Department fared relatively better, collecting Rs 110.54 crore out of Rs 221.80 crore.

The figures indicate a marked decline in compliance over the years. In 2019, police collection efficiency exceeded 70 per cent. By 2024, it had fallen to 11.3 per cent, with over Rs 1,048 crore pending for that year alone. The trend continued into 2025, with only Rs 30.37 crore (9.51 per cent) recovered from penalties amounting to Rs 319.44 crore until March.

Collection efficiency in the Transport Department also dropped from nearly 90 per cent in 2019 to 41 per cent in 2024.

A senior transport official noted that e-challans are issued via SMS, but many do not reach vehicle owners due to changes in ownership, outdated mobile phone numbers, etc. "The Union government has recently urged vehicle owners and driving licence holders to update their mobile phone numbers through Aadhaar authentication. Effective implementation could improve the collection of fines, " the official added, stressing that the challenge exists nationwide, not limited to Tamil Nadu.