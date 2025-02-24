DYFI to hold demonstration on Feb 26 against privatising public transportation

CHENNAI: CPM's youth wing, DYFI, will be holding a demonstration against privatising public transport buses in front of MTC headquarters on February 26. The DYFI’s Chennai unit has announced a demonstration urging the state government to consider scrapping the move to procure 600 electric buses through the gross cost contract (GCC) basis under the World Bank-funded project.

Under the GCC model, the electric bus is owned, operated and maintained by service providers for a specific rate per km. The MTC would specify the bus routes and collect the bus fare while the service provider would be paid a pre-decided per km fee discovered through the tendering process.

It demanded the government procure and operate its buses. “We also demand the government stop the appointment of workers through outsourcing. Instead, the transport corporation should recruit drivers, conductors and technical staff to fill vacancies,” the DYFI said. The youth organisation also demanded the corporation to continue welfare services for women, students and senior citizens.