DYFI slams ‘stalled’ TNPSC recruitment; urges govt to fill 6 lakh vacant posts

CHENNAI: The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday said that delays and irregularities in TNPSC recruitment have become the single biggest barrier to government employment for Tamil Nadu youth, despite lakhs of vacancies across several departments.

Addressing reporters at the Chennai Press Club, the DYFI State secretary S Karthick said that Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) exams, once conducted in a predictable cycle, have increasingly slowed down, pushing aspirants into long periods of uncertainty and repeated attempts with no clarity on notifications, results or posting timelines.

Karthick pointed out that Tamil Nadu has over six lakh sanctioned posts lying vacant, including large gaps in the Revenue Department, the Rural Development Department, the cooperative sector, and more than 57,000 unfilled posts in Anganwadi centres.

He said the State cannot claim progress on employment unless TNPSC expedites its recruitment calendar and the government prioritises filling these long-pending vacancies.

While Chief Minister MK Stalin told the Assembly that the government has filled 65,483 posts since it came to power and assured that another 70,000 would be filled by January 2026, Karthick said the backlog remains far higher. He also recalled the DMK's 2021 election promise of creating 10 lakh jobs annually, saying that youth expectations have not been met nearly five years into the government's term.

Arguing that government skill-training schemes have not resulted in direct job creation and that only a functioning, time-bound TNPSC recruitment system can offer stable, large-scale employment.

He announced that DYFI will hold a statewide protest on December 1, demanding that the state government restore regularity in TNPSC examinations, publish a transparent vacancy list department-wise, and immediately fill pending posts.