DyCM Udhayanidhi striving hard to make TN nation's sports capital, says minister Anbil

TIRUCHY: The Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been striving hard to transform Tamil Nadu into the sports capital of India, and he would definitely accomplish it, said minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the 26th state-level athletic events in Thanjavur, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi pointed out that the continuous efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have facilitated the participation of 6,358 athletes across the State in this sports event.

“The Deputy Chief Minister is industrious in transforming Tamil Nadu into the sports capital of India. His efforts would never go to waste, and he would certainly achieve it," the minister said.

He noted that the sports events for girls had commenced on Wednesday, while the events for boys would commence on November 1. The recent achievements of Tamil Nadu students in international sports meets are testimony to the active participation of students from the State in various sports events, he said.

Stating that the School Education Department has been providing all possible support to students interested in sports and games, he further said the Deputy Chief Minister has also been facilitating government employment for the sportspersons.

“The students should come forward to take up sports as their career and the state government is always with them in giving full support, ensuring their achievements," the minister said and added that the athletes who secure first two places would represent Tamil Nadu in the national meet for the school students.