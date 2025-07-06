DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin launches website for cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launched the website for the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Workers Welfare Board. Participating in the closing ceremony of the International Toilet Festival 3.0 held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, the deputy CM released books on sanitation for school students.

The month-long campaign is a collaboration of stakeholders comprising Greater Chennai Corporation, Wash Lab, Thooimai Mission, Cheer and Recycle Bin organisations to create awareness about the proper use of toilets.

At the event, the Deputy Chief Minister flagged off the Toilet Repair Cafe vehicle, which carries out cleaning work in toilets. On the occasion, the Sanitation Workers Welfare Board presented cheques worth a total of Rs 12.79 lakh to 30 people under welfare schemes, including accidental death compensation, natural death compensation, marriage assistance, maternity assistance and education assistance.

Through TAHDCO, a small amount was also given to the Sanitation Workers Association working under the Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation.

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and the chairman of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority PK Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, additional chief secretary of special projects implementation department Pradeep Yadav and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran took part in the event.