DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin launches TN Global Startup Summit 2025 logo, portal

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Saturday, unveiled the logo and official website for the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS) 2025 at the Secretariat.

The flagship summit organised by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN), under the MSME Department, is poised to spotlight Tamil Nadu's dynamic startup ecosystem on the global stage, a statement from the state government read.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin's revival of StartupTN has catalysed exponential growth in the sector, with DPIIT-registered startups surging from 2,032 in 2021 to over 10,800. Notably, nearly 49 per cent of these new enterprises are led by women entrepreneurs. The initiative is a key part of the State's vision to achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Regional hubs have been established in 10 districts, including Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, to ensure inclusive growth across the State.

Scheduled to be held at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore, the summit will engage over 30,000 stakeholders globally, including unicorn founders, investors, academia, and policymakers.

A grand startup expo with over 750 stalls will showcase innovations across sectors such as SpaceTech, AI, EV technology, AgriTech, and climate solutions.

The event details can be accessed through the newly launched TNGSS website. The website also includes registration options and a 3D-enabled stall booking facility for exhibitors.

MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and senior officials were present during the launch.