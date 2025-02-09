DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates India’s largest aviary in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the aviary on the banks of the Cauvery at Kambarasampettai on the outskirts of Tiruchy on Sunday.

After inaugurating the Tiruchy Bird Park-cum-Aviary, Udhay said the bird park would be an added attraction to nature enthusiasts and tourists.

Spanning 60,000 sq. ft, it is the largest aviary in India. Tiruchirappalli District Collector M Pradeep Kumar, who was with the deputy CM said, "We have opened India's largest aviary in Tiruchy.

There are more than 2,000 birds spanning 40-60 species here. We have many activities here for children like a fish spa, kid's play area, aquarium and other things." Also present was State Minister KN Nehru and other officials.