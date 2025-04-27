DyCM Udhayanidhi lays stone for international hockey stadium in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the international hockey stadium in Coimbatore.

The stadium is to be established by Coimbatore Corporation at Rs 9.67 crore near the Corporation Higher Secondary School at RS Puram. He also laid the foundation stone for 132 new projects at Rs 82.14 crore, including the stadium, inaugurated 54 completed projects at Rs 29.99 crore, and distributed welfare aid to 25,024 beneficiaries at Rs 239.41 crore.

Speaking at the function, Udhayanidhi said this Dravidian model of government aims to ensure ‘everyone gets everything.’

“Our government understands and fulfills the requirements of all segments of people in the State. Particularly, the government’s schemes for women have met with great success. Women have undertaken 700 crore trips since the launch of free bus travel,” he said.

Stating that 1.15 crore women have benefitted out of ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’, the deputy chief minister said, “Women who are yet to join the scheme can submit their applications from July. The state government will strive to disperse a loan amount of Rs 35,000 crore to self-help groups.”

“It’s because of such schemes, Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront by registering a growth rate of 9.69 per cent in India,” he said.