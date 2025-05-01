Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Phase III construction

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with ministers EV Velu and SM Nasser, inaugurated Rs 2,689.74 crore Chennai Peripheral Ring Road, which is the phase-3 of the ring road project, on Thursday.

Under the project, the 30.10 km stretch between Tiruvallur Bypass Road and Sriperumbudur will be developed into a 6-lane road along with two-way service road.

"The new peripheral road will ensure smooth traffic of heavy vehicles from other states and other districts reach Ennore and Kattupalli ports. The Peripheral Road will be extended to Ennore and Mahabalipuram for a total length of 132.87 km," a government release said.

The 30.10 km stretch will have 2 flyovers, one railway bridge and 2 bridges.

Moreover, phase-1 work between Ennore and Thatchur, and phase-2 between Thatchur and Tiruvallur bypass have been completed.

"Detailed project report for phase-4 of project between Sriperumbudur and Singaperumal Koil is under preparation. Also, the government is in the process of acquiring land for the project between Singaperumal Koil and Poonjeri," the release added.