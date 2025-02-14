1.15 cr KMUT beneficiaries brand ambassadors of Dravidian model govt, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Calling the 1.15 crore beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme "brand ambassadors" of the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravidian model government, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that more number of eligible women would be enrolled in the scheme over the next three months.

"Our CM is the brand ambassador for us. But for this Dravidian model government, the beneficiaries of flagship programmes such as the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam are the true brand ambassadors. I am well aware that all of you are extending your support to this government, and I firmly believe you will continue to do so. I urge every one of you, the beneficiaries, to spread awareness of the schemes and their benefits among the public in support of our CM, who is determined to serve the people of this State for a long time," Udhayanidhi said, addressing newlywed couples who got married under the HR&CE department's free wedding scheme on Friday.

Following the advice of the CM, the government is making efforts to enrol more eligible beneficiaries under the KMUT scheme in the next three months, Udhayanidhi said. This exhibits that the government is working for the upliftment of the people, despite the lack of financial assistance from the Union government, he said.

Terming the eighth Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a "useless" one, the Deputy CM noted that the minister read out the budget for 1 hour and 20 minutes, yet there was no mention of Tamil Nadu nor any fund allocation for the State. "In this difficult situation, the state government remains committed to implementing welfare schemes," he said, listing out the programmes for school and college students, as well as women.

Udhayanidhi urged the newlywed couples to understand each other and lead their lives with mutual respect and reiterated that they should name their children in Tamil.

HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu said that the 1,800 couples have got married under the department's free wedding scheme after the DMK returned to power.