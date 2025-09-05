Dy CM Udhayanidhi hands over financial aid to artists

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday handed over sanction orders of financial assistance to 10 artists, symbolically marking the rollout of aid to 2,500 new beneficiaries under the State’s monthly support scheme for underprivileged artists.

The Tamil Nadu government has expanded the scheme operated through the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram, which currently extends Rs 3,000 a month to 6,542 artists. With the latest inclusion, the number of beneficiaries will rise to over 9,000.

In the 2025-26 State Budget, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earmarked additional funds to cover all eligible applicants. Following recommendations of the government-appointed selection committee, 2,500 more artists have now been brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The event was attended by Minister for Tamil Development and Information M.P. Saminathan, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments) K. Manivasan, Chairman of the Mandram Vagai Chandrasekar, Secretary and other senior officials.