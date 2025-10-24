DVAC raids mining official’s houses in assets case

TIRUNELVELI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday raided the houses of Mining Department assistant director Selvasekar (57) in Tirunelveli and Dindigul in a disproportionate assets case.

Selvasekar, assistant director in the Department of Geology and Mining, had served in several districts, including Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar. DVAC officials found that he had amassed assets worth Rs 2.79 crore beyond his known income between September 2015 and November 2022.

The searches at his Perumalpuram house in Nellai were led by additional SP Mclaurin Escol and Inspector Robin Gnanasingh and continued late into the night. Simultaneous raids were also held at his Dindigul residence. Mining official Selvasekar and his wife, Murugammal (55), are facing charges in the assets case.